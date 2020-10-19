Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: State reports 3,914 Covid cases, 56 deaths

As many as 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400.

The total figure includes 39,121 active cases and 6,37,637 recoveries.

So far, 10,642 deaths have been reported from the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national COVID-19 count to 74,94,552, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday.

This includes 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,031 deaths.

