Tamil Nadu fishermen to stage statewide protest against Navy firing

-
ALSO READ
Stalin re-elected as DMK chief, sets sight on winning 2024 LS polls in TN
Palaniswami's appointment as AIADMK General Secretary not valid: Madras HC
AIADMK to protest on July 25 against proposed power tariff hike in TN
Tamil Nadu: Villagers to march to Secretariat to protest proposed airport
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
-
Fishermen in Tamil Nadu will stage a statewide protest on November 11 against a recent incident in which a fisherman was injured after being shot by the Navy.
On October 21, the Indian Navy ship on patrol in the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) fired shots at a fishing boat which had 10 people in board.
K. Veeravel, the 35-year-old fisherman, sustained bullet injuries on his thigh and stomach, while nine others were also wounded.
G. Devan, a fishermen leader of Myladuthurai, told IANS that the Central and state governments should provide proper compensation to all the 10 injured fishermen.
Devan also demanded a government job for Veeraval as he was partly maimed due to the injuries.
He added that the agitation is likely to have participation from all coastal districts of the state and communication has been sent to all.
Tharangambai, Vanagiri, Chinnakottaimedu, and Pazhayar fisherfolk panchayaths are spearheading the agitation.
--IANS
aal/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 11:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU