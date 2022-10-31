JUST IN
Tamil Nadu fishermen to stage statewide protest against Navy firing
Gujarat bridge collapse: There will be no laxity in relief ops, says PM
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India: Rahul Gandhi
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong and united India, says Amit Shah
Top headlines: Morbi death toll at 132; India Inc eyes Dubai for investment
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean Halloween stampede
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off new operations of Alliance Air
PM Modi expresses deep anguish over South Korea's Halloween stampede
Grant on-arrival visas to Sikhs: Akal Takht jathedar to India, Pak
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Scientists identify ultra-potent antibody that can offset Omicron variants
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu fishermen to stage statewide protest against Navy firing

On October 21, the Indian Navy ship on patrol in the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) fired shots at a fishing boat which had 10 people in board.

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Fishermen protests

IANS  |  Chennai 

fishermen
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu will stage a statewide protest on November 11 against a recent incident in which a fisherman was injured after being shot by the Navy.

On October 21, the Indian Navy ship on patrol in the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) fired shots at a fishing boat which had 10 people in board.

K. Veeravel, the 35-year-old fisherman, sustained bullet injuries on his thigh and stomach, while nine others were also wounded.

G. Devan, a fishermen leader of Myladuthurai, told IANS that the Central and state governments should provide proper compensation to all the 10 injured fishermen.

Devan also demanded a government job for Veeraval as he was partly maimed due to the injuries.

He added that the agitation is likely to have participation from all coastal districts of the state and communication has been sent to all.

Tharangambai, Vanagiri, Chinnakottaimedu, and Pazhayar fisherfolk panchayaths are spearheading the agitation.

--IANS

aal/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 11:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.