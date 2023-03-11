JUST IN
AIIMS official suspended over irregularities in purchase of medical goods
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu govt will fulfill handloom, powerloom weavers' demand: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday assured both handloom and powerloom weavers that their long-pending demands would be fulfilled soon

Topics
M K Stalin | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday assured both handloom and powerloom weavers that their long-pending demands would be fulfilled soon.

Speaking at a function organised by a weavers' association near here, Stalin said the DMK always stood by the weavers since its inception.

He recalled that his father and former CM late M Karunanidhi had sold handloom products, carrying them on his shoulder on the streets of Tiruchy and Chennai, to help the weavers back in 1953.

Listing out various schemes implemented for the benefit of the weavers, including old age pension, the Chief Minister said his government will soon set up a textile park in western Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, steps have been initiated to establish a textile city in Chennai at a cost of Rs 30 crore and a handlooms and handicrafts museum in Mahabalipuram, he added.

With regard to power connections, Stalin said the state government has provided 1.50 lakh free electricity connections to the farmers in the last 20 months, compared to 2.2 lakh connections during the entire 10-year rule of AIADMK.

He also assured to take up with the Centre the issue of increasing yarn prices and the need to amend the Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 22:17 IST

