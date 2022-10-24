Tamil Nadu records 198 fresh Covid-19 cases, active tally at 3,124

-
-
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 198 new COVID-19 cases, while both the fresh infections as well as the active numbers continued to be on the decline.
Recoveries (383) outnumbered new cases, with the active cases being 2,939, according to a government bulletin.
The active cases were 3,124 on Sunday. No new virus-related deaths were reported today.
With the addition of the new patients, the total positive cases so far mounted to 35,90,856.
Total recoveries were 35,49,869, while the toll from the virus stood at 38,048.
A couple of districts showed no new infections.
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 22:44 IST
