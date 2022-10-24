JUST IN
India reports 1,334 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths: Health Ministry
Massive fire doused in Arunachal's Itanagar, zero casualties reported
60% of stubble burning cases in Punjab from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Texas Guv celebrates Diwali with prominent Indian-Americans; greets PM Modi
20 coal wagons derail in Nagpur division; many trains canceled, diverted
PM Narendra Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
Maharashtra: Thane records 64 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 487
Latest news LIVE: 'Diwali celebrates end of terror,' says PM Modi in Kargil
Cyclone Sitrang now lying about 520 km south of Sagar Island: IMD
PM Modi greets Indians on Diwali, wishes 'joy and well-being' to all
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Massive fire doused in Arunachal's Itanagar, zero casualties reported
Business Standard

India reports 1,334 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths: Health Ministry

India reported 1,334 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 1,994 cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

India reported 1,334 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 1,994 cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded 16 more Covid related deaths, taking the toll to 5,28,977, as per the report.

Active caseload of the country presently stands at 23,193 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,557 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,91,906. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

India's daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.95 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 87,905 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.01 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.56 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

--IANS

avr/uk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 13:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU