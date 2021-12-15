JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

UN launches Covid vaccination campaign for stranded migrants in Yemen
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu sees 640 new Covid cases in a day; active tally rises to 7,548

A total of 1,02,775 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,58,02,775

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu
Attenders of Covid patients stand behind a police barricade at Covid care centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu added 640 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,37,335, while the death toll rose to 36,644 with 11 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 692 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,93,143 leaving 7,548 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,02,775 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,58,02,775.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 126 and 106 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Kallakurichi, Theni and Virudhunagar recorded the least with zero cases, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 15 2021. 20:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU