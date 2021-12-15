Tamil Nadu sees 640 new Covid cases in a day; active tally rises to 7,548

added 640 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,37,335, while the death toll rose to 36,644 with 11 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 692 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,93,143 leaving 7,548 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,02,775 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,58,02,775.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 126 and 106 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Kallakurichi, Theni and Virudhunagar recorded the least with zero cases, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)