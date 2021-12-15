Kerala registers 4,006 new Covid-19 infections, 282 fatalities

-
Kerala on Wednesday reported 4,006 new infections and 282 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,92,593 and the death toll to 43,626.
Of the 282 deaths, 125 were recorded over the last few days and 157 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.
With 3,898 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,24,899 and the active cases dropped to 35,234, it said.
As many as 65,704 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 830 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (598) and Kozhikode (372).
Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 14 from outside the State and 3,750 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 207.
There are currently 1,49,628 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,45,536 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,092 in hospitals, the release said.
