Tamil Nadu sees over 3,000 coronavirus cases; reports 12 deaths

: Tamil Nadu reported 3,290 new
COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Friday, pushing the caseload to 8,92,780 and the death toll to 12,750, the Health Department said.
The state saw the cases cross the 2,000-mark on March 27, the 1,000-mark on March 19 and then touched 1,087, a bulletin said.
According to the bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,61,424 today with 1,715 patients being discharged, leaving 18,606 active cases, including those in isolation.
Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,188 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,51,141.
The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,256.
A total of 86,066 samples were tested today, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,97,67,310.
Seven districts have clocked new infections in triple digits -- Chengalpet 280, Coimbatore 277, Thiruvallur 183, Tiruchirappalli 122, Thanjavur 120, Kancheepuram 119 and Madurai 105.
All the 12, who succumbed to the virus, had pre-existing illness.
As many as eight individuals who returned from various destinations - Qatar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Telangana - were among those who tested positive today, the bulletin said.
