Coronavirus: Mumbai airport cuts RT-PCR test rate by 30% to Rs 600

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Russia has a vaccine for animals
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
-
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has reduced the price of RT-PCR test by 30 per cent to Rs 600, amid Maharashtra witnessing a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The revised charges, which are in line with the latest directives from the Maharashtra government, are effective from April 1, CSMIA said in a statement on Friday.
Mumbai airport is offering the regular RT-PCR test at a reduced cost of Rs 600 as against Rs 850 earlier from April 1 to the passengers opting to avail the facility at the airport, it said.
The state government had on Wednesday announced a reduction in RT-PCR, rapid antigen and antibody test charges. Following this, the RT-PCR test at a laboratory or hospital now costs Rs 600 from Rs 850 earlier, and Rs 150 for a rapid antigen test.
CSMIA had introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal last September and since then it has carried out over three lakh tests to date, it noted.
Since the launch,the airport has added new facilities and explored various avenues to accommodate and reduce dwell time for passengers awaiting the reports, CSMIA said, adding it was the first Indian airport to launch a unique molecular testing technique.
Currently, the airport hosts three facilities at Terminal 2. It has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at the terminal for international and domestic passengers, including those equipped with molecular testing facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU