Tamil Nadu coronavirus tally reaches 750,409 with 2,184 new infections

: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded
2,184 new COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths, pushing the infection tally to 7,50,409 and the toll to 11,415, the health department said.
Recoveries continued to eclipse new cases with 2,210 people getting cured on Wednesday as the cumulative number of those discharged touched 7,20,339, a bulletin said.
Active cases stood at 18,655.
A total of 77,309 samples were tested, taking the overall specimens examined so far to 1,07,86,565.
Of the 7.50 lakh cases, Chennai accounted for 2,06,588 with 571 new infections.
Coimbatore district recorded 189 cases, Thiruvallur 148, Chengalpet 142 new cases. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with just two new infections.
Four of the 28 people who succumbed did not have any comorbidity or chronic illness.
The youngest victim with co-morbidity was a 30-year-old woman from Thiruvarur while the oldest was a 92-year-old man from Krishnagiri.
