Tamil Nadu signs 14 MoUs for industrial investment of Rs 10,055 crore

The government on Monday signed 14 MoUs for industrial worth Rs 10,055 crore with an employment potential of 7,000 persons.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami at the state secretariat.

Between April-September 2020, a total of 42 MoUs were signed involving an of Rs 31,464 crore, the government said.

The companies that have signed the MoUs on Monday included JSW Renewable Energy Ltd for a renewable energy project worth Rs 6,300 crore, Green Base Industrial Parks for a Rs 750 crore logistics park, Mantra Data Centres for a Rs 750 crore data centre, and Apollo Tyres for tyre production expansion at a expenditure of Rs 505 crore.

Other companies included TPI Composites for wind mill blade expansion (Rs 300 crore), Li Energy for an electric vehicle battery packs project (Rs 300 crore), LS Automotive (Rs 250 crore), Britannia (Rs 250 crore), Aosheng Hitech Ltd for a carbon fibre plates project (Rs 200 crore), INOX Air Products for a liquid oxygen facility (Rs 150 crore), Hyundai Wia for auto components manufacturing (Rs 109 crore), Grinn Tech Motors for a battery manufacturing works (Rs 90 crore), Counter Measures for small arms and explosive manufacturing (Rs 51 crore) and Vans Chemistry for a Rs 50 crore e-waste recycling facility.

--IANS

vj/vd

