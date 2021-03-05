Tandav row: Govt's guidelines for OTT platforms have 'no teeth', says SC

-
ALSO READ
From Netflix to Amazon, OTT players finalise regulation rulebook
Digital news portals, OTT platforms like Netflix now under govt regulation
'Intense, talented': Report crowns Radhika Apte as 'queen of OTT'
Behind the screen: What makes India an intriguing market for Netflix?
OTTs upgrade self regulation code for content with 'implementation toolkit'
-
Supreme Court on Friday said the the new guidelines of the government on regulating OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have "no teeth" as there is no provision of prosecution against digital platforms showing inappropriate content.
While granting interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav, the apex court said that law has to be framed to put in place a mechanism to control OTT platforms instead of mere guidelines.
Supreme Court issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series and asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation. The court also directed Purohit to make Centre as a party to her plea.
Centre's regulations on social media mere guidelines, they do not have provision for action against digital platforms, observed the bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Government will consider appropriate steps and any regulation or legislation on it will be placed before court.
Tandav is a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.
Purohit has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU