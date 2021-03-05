JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India Coronavirus Dispatch: New computational tool to track Covid mutations
Business Standard

Tandav row: Govt's guidelines for OTT platforms have 'no teeth', says SC

While granting interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit, the apex court said that law has to be framed to put in place a mechanism to control OTT platforms

Topics
Supreme Court | OTT | Netflix

BS Reporter 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Friday said the the new guidelines of the government on regulating OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have "no teeth" as there is no provision of prosecution against digital platforms showing inappropriate content.

While granting interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav, the apex court said that law has to be framed to put in place a mechanism to control OTT platforms instead of mere guidelines.

Supreme Court issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series and asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation. The court also directed Purohit to make Centre as a party to her plea.

Centre's regulations on social media mere guidelines, they do not have provision for action against digital platforms, observed the bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Government will consider appropriate steps and any regulation or legislation on it will be placed before court.

Tandav is a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Purohit has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 05 2021. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.