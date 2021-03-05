US again condemns terrorists seeking to infiltrate Line of control

-
-
The US has reiterated its condemnation of terrorists infiltrating the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that it was "very closely" following the developments there.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday: "We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control."
Asked by a reporter at his daily briefing what Secretary of State Antony Blinken was going to do to ensure that the agreement by the two countries to maintain the ceasefire along the LoC, Price said: "We have continued to follow very closely developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Our policy towards the region has not changed.
"We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments.
"When it comes to how we will support that, we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other areas of concern."
Asked if the US was in touch with non-officials in Kashmir and what it could do to "elevate their voices", the spokesman said" "I don't have anything for you on that."
In a joint statement issued by the directors-general of military operations of the two countries' armies reaffirmed their commitment to the "strict observance" of the ceasefire.
President Joe Biden's spokesperson Jen Psaki had immediately welcomed the agreement calling it "a positive step towards peace and stability in South Asia".
