Tandav web series row: UP CM's aide warns of serious legal fallout

-
ALSO READ
FIR against makers of Amazon Prime web series 'Tandav' lodged in Lucknow
Saif Ali Khan's Tandav to Family Man S2: 5 shows to binge-watch in 2021
Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on August 6 with 300 new product launches
Apple offered Amazon Prime Video app 15% low subscription fee, shows email
Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct 13-14, aiming at holiday shoppers
-
An aide of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the makers of web series 'Tandav' and Amazon's India content head will have to "pay a price for hurting religious sentiments" by depicting Hindu gods in an objectionable manner.
Adityanath's media advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi gave the warning in a tweet tagging the series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayub.
UP Police has left for Mumbai, that too in a car. There are strong sections in the FIR, remain prepared, will have to pay a price for hurting religious sentiments," Tripathi said in his tweet.
Tagging the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray, he said, Hopefully you will not come to their rescue.
In a related tweet earlier, Tripathi said, Playing with people's sentiments will not be tolerated, cases under stringent sections have been invoked against the team of web series Tandav, which is spreading hatred in the guise of cheap web entertainment, be prepared for arrest soon."
An FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station by its Senior Sub Inspector Amarnath Yadav himself after he saw the objectionable web series, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Burma said earlier.
A four-member police team left for Mumbai on Monday for a detailed probe into the matter, he had added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU