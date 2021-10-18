Targeted killing of Bihari migrants in J&K a serious concern: Nitish

-
ALSO READ
Kanhaiya like another Sidhu who would destroy Congress: RJD
EC freezes LJP symbol amid dispute between factions of Chirag Paswan, Paras
Chirag Paswan slams Nitish over targeting of Biharis in Kashmir
Bihar's representation likely to increase in Union Cabinet amid reshuffle
United Kingdom sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the targeted killing of Bihari migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the incidents have created an "environment of fear".
Kumar said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior Bihar officials are in touch with their counterparts in the union territory over the incidents. "It's a matter of serious concern that people who have gone for work are being deliberately targeted in J&K. Authorities concerned must remain alert to check such incidents there," he told reporters after winding up his public interaction programme 'Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri' (Chief Minister in the Court of People).
Two labourers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam district on Sunday, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in J&K this month to 11. Another labourer sustained bullet injury.
Kumar said he has conveyed his concern over the killings to Sinha. "Every citizen is free to go to any corner of the country for work. The latest incident in which two labourers from Bihar were killed in J&K is quite serious as militants barged into the accommodation of the victims and fired on them. Their bodies are being brought back to Bihar," he said. Sunday's was the third attack on non-local labourers in less than 24 hours. The deceased have been identified as Raja Rishidev and Joginder Rishidev, while Chunchun Rishidev was injured. Arvind Kumar Sah, a golgappa seller, was shot dead a few days ago. "I hope that J&K authorities will now be alert and make adequate security arrangements to ensure that no one, especially migrant workers, is attacked there. They should obtain information about migrant workers and the place where they are residing," Kumar said.
The Bihar government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, and issued instructions to the department of labour and social welfare to ensure that benefits under relevant schemes reach the bereaved families. Meanwhile, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also condemned the killings and even targeted the prime minister and the union home minister. "I'm deeply upset because our Bihari brothers are being killed in Kashmir. If Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are unable to improve the situation in Kashmir, then they should leave it to us Biharis, we will turn things around in 15 days," said Manjhi in a tweet.
The terror attacks have drawn strong condemnation from political parties across the spectrum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU