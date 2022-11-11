Technology cannot remain confined to only big players: India at COP27

To identify technology needs and their assessment for adoption for sustainable well-being of global citizens in future, India's Department of Science and Technology hosted a panel piscussion on "Technology Needs Assessment for Sustainable Life" at the India Pavilion at COP 27.

In her address at the discussion, Environment Secretary Leena Nandan said that what India and the world need today is technology. " is not an issue confined to those who are seen as emitters. There is now a realisation and larger and uniform understanding that cannot be wished away. It is knocking at our door."

She said that has led to devastation in the form of several nature- based occurrences. "Our lifestyles need to change to respond to the challenges that we are facing... our discussions need to now focus on bridging the gaps between what we want to achieve and how to achieve it."

Nandan said that science is there but how to apply this science and knowledge to our activities needs to be processed.

In the context of technologies in road construction, she said that one size fits all cannot apply to India due to India's huge diversity. "Technology needs assessment is different for different states. Terrain diversity forces states to find their respective solutions."

Stressing on circular economy, Nandan said:" Reduce, reuse, recycle, restore and refurbish. All Rs need the T that is technology." She urged DST to engage with state governments to come up with innovative solutions.

She reiterated the need to work through silos and also stated that technology cannot remain confined to big players due to their access to finance. MSMEs and start ups need to be enabled to access finance to use technology optimally.

"We need to add our bits in the larger picture only then as a country we could say that we have taken decisive steps to tackle climate change," she said.

--IANS

kvm/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)