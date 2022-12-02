Technology influencing world, says Himachal Pradesh Guv Arlekar

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday inaugurated the opening session of a two-day national conference on Emerging Trends in Digital Crime and Forensic organised by the Department of Forensic Science of University here.

It is being organised in association with Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamsala.

The Governor said "is influencing the world today and we are no exception to it".

"But in the last few decades, we have made good efforts in this direction and achieved various milestones," he said.

Emphasizing on various aspects of technology, he said in the present context cyber crime is not limited to physical crime but digital crime has become a part of life.

"It is possible anytime and it has become the source of all crimes so we need to be more vigilant," he cautioned.

He said that today, is accessible to everyone and it is going to impact all of us.

"We should have it but not to be its victim," he said. He also stressed the need for a large national-level laboratory for cyber crime investigation in .

He said the state has a long border area and "we could use this technique in these areas also". It could be used in vibrant villages in these areas to keep an eye on cross border activities.

He said in this way "we could use knowledge and in this direction".

Arlekar said suggestions and research papers presented in this two-day national conference should be compiled and sent to the government of India so that the hard work of budding scientists and researchers could be utilised in this direction.

Earlier, the Governor also released various magazines related to forensics science. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Himachal Pradesh University and Nextechno Gen Private Ltd of Delhi in the presence of the Governor.

The purpose of the pact is to provide a framework for the proposed collaboration for building a new generation of high skilled human resource; providing entirely new opportunities for employment and economic development; and helping establishing Himachal Pradesh University, NTGPL and the state as a global leader in these emerging technologies with main focus on technology, especially in digital forensics and cyber investigation.

The exchange of experience and scientific and technical knowledge between the two institutions would be a great interest for their mutual progress and also for the service of society.

Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate Director V.K. Trivedi said today is the age of digital world and without it "we could not think about our survival".

"Keeping this in mind, India has committed to digital progress and it has come up with various initiatives for digital India," he added.

