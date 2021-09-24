Telangana CM in Delhi to attend meeting of CMs of naxal-hit states

-
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived in the national capital on Thursday for a three-day visit, during which he is scheduled to call on central ministers as well as attend a high-level meeting of CMs from 10 naxal-hit states.
Rao is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Saturday and discuss river water projects, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
On Sunday, Rao will attend a high-level meeting of 10 chief minister's of naxal-affected states and it will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Vigyan Bhawan here.
Later, he is scheduled to meet Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss paddy procurement issues and most likely return to Hyderabad on the same day.
