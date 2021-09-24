Port Blair-bound AI flight returns following suspected technical snag

A Port Blair-bound flight returned here due to a "suspected technical snag" before resuming its journey later, officials said.

There were 115 passengers onboard the aircraft.

An spokesperson said the flight first took off at 8.42 AM and then came back at 9.38 AM due to a "suspected technical snag."



"After inspection by engineers, the plane again took off at 11.23 AM," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)