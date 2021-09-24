3 dead in shootout in Delhi court; gunmen posing as lawyers kill gangster

-
ALSO READ
3 dead in shootout at Delhi court; gunmen posing as lawyers kill gangster
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Court to pronounce order on Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea today
Chhatrasal case: No relief to Sushil Kumar, court denies anticipatory bail
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
-
Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead Friday inside Delhi's Rohini court by two assailants dressed as lawyers who were also killed in a swift police counter-fire, officials said.
In video footage of the shootout involving the two attackers, who were from the rival gang, gunshots could be heard and policemen and lawyers seen in a scramble, but the officials said there were no further injuries or deaths.
Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said both the assailants were dead along with undertrial prisoner Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted.
"Swift action by police team in launching a counter-fire on the two assailants who were in lawyers' attire and attacked Gogi. Both the assailants are dead along with Gogi," he said.
Later, the Delhi Police said in a tweet, "Two gangsters killed in immediate counterfire by Police as they opened fire in lawyers' attire at a gangster UTP (under trial prisoner) in Rohini court premises this afternoon. All 3 gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred."
It also said the joint commissioner of police (northern range) will enquire into the incident and submit report.
Rajiv Agnihotri, an advocate, said, "I was stepping outside the court when the incident happened. I heard firing and later more rounds were fired. One person identified as Gogi was shot dead, following which the Delhi Police retaliated and they shot dead the two assailants. This (incident of firing) has happened for the fourth or fifth time at Rohini. So the situation has not improved so far."
Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police.
He was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi.
The Special Cell was on the lookout for Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time before tracing them to their hideout in Gurgaon in March last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU