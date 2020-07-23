Telangana coonavcirus update: State reports 1,554 new cases, 9 fatalities

on Wednesday reported 1,554 new Covid-19 positive cases and 9 deaths, the state health department said.

With these new cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 49,259 including 11,155 active cases, 37,666 recovered cases and 438 deaths.

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India's Covid-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry on July 22 said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry also stated that with 28,472, India has registered highest ever recoveries in a single day, taking the number of patients who have recovered to 7,53,050. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients to 63.13 per cent, it added.

The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

