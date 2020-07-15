JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Banning TikTok takes a big tool away from Chinese surveillance work: US NSA
Business Standard

Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 1,524 new cases, 10 deaths

A total of 1,524 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana, said the state's health department

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | healthcare

ANI  |  General News 

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test. Photo: ANI
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test. Photo: ANI

A total of 1,524 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, said the state's health department.

The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 37,745, including 12,531 active cases and 24,840 recoveries. The deadly virus has so far claimed 375 lives in the State.

A total of 1,95,024 samples were tested in the State including 13,175 on Tuesday, said the state's health department.

As many as 9,06,752 cases have been confirmed in India, out of which 5,71,460 have recovered. A total of 23,727 patients have lost their lives due to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU