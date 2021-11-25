Telangana sees 147 new cases; Assembly Speaker tests Covid-19 positive

-
ALSO READ
Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker review: This portable justifies its price
TRS' Etela Rajender changes camp, joins Bharatiya Janata Party
Telangana records 494 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in a day
Sony SRS-XB13 review: Impressive portable wireless speaker for music
Newly elected members of 17th Tibetan parliament-in-exile take oath
-
Telangana on Thursday registered 147 fresh COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total positives in the state to 6,75,148 and the toll to 3,986.
Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was among those who tested positive for the virus.
The number of active cases stood at 3,531, a state government bulletin said.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 56 cases followed by Rangareddy 12 and Karimnagar districts 11.
A total of 33,836 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested stood at 2.84 crore.
A total of 148 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total to 6,67,631.
The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.88 per cent and 0.59 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Reddy said as part of regular medical check-up, he got himself tested for COVID-19.
He further said though he did not have any health complications he got admitted in a hospital as advised by doctors.
Reddy also requested those who met him over the past few days to undergo COVID-19 tests and to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy had attended the wedding ceremony of the Telangana Assembly Speaker's granddaughter in Hyderabad on
November 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU