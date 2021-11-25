Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi records 30 new cases; positivity rate 0.05 pc

-
Delhi on Thursday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,784. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,095.
Four fatalities have been reported so far this month, two on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15. The city reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.
The case positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Wednesday, 35 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. On Tuesday, 27 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.
A total of 55,930 tests -- 46,448 RT-PCR tests and 9,482 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
