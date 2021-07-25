Telangana records 494 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in a day

: on Sunday recorded



494 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,41,153 and the total death toll to 3,784 respectively.

The number of active cases stood at 9,405, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 76 cases followed by Karimnagar (49) and Warangal Urban (43).

A total of 91,457 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,13,15,919.

A total of 710 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,27,964.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 97.94 per cent and 0.59 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.32 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

