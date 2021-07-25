Telangana records 494 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in a day

-
ALSO READ
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
Telangana reports 403 new Covid-19 cases; two deaths push toll to 1,690
Four more deaths, 463 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana in past 24 hours
Delhi unlocks further as cases fall; public parks, bars can re-open
Indication of revival in economic activity as states unlock: Survey
-
: Telangana on Sunday recorded
494 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,41,153 and the total death toll to 3,784 respectively.
The number of active cases stood at 9,405, a state government bulletin said.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 76 cases followed by Karimnagar (49) and Warangal Urban (43).
A total of 91,457 samples were tested on Sunday.
Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,13,15,919.
A total of 710 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,27,964.
The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 97.94 per cent and 0.59 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.32 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU