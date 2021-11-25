Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir reports 182 new cases

on Thursday recorded 182 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,36,063 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 33 were reported from the Jammu division and 149 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 69 cases followed by 32 cases in Baramulla district, they said.

There are 1,706 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,29,891, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,466, they said.

Meanwhile, there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening, officials said.

