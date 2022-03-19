UP govt swearing-in: Seating for 75k people being arranged at Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
UP govt to distribute free smartphones, tablets to 10 mn final yr students
PM Modi condoles demise of Vajpayee's long-time assistant Shiv Kumar Pareek
PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Suspended Oppn MPs lowered Parliament's dignity, should apologize: Minister
Yogi Adityanath to visit various UP districts, to dedicate various projects
-
Seating arrangements for 75,000 people are being made at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government on March 25, an official said on Saturday.
Chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the ceremony that will take place at 4 pm on Friday.
Additional Chief Secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal, who on Saturday visited the stadium, said the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are being done under Chief Secretary D S Mishra.
"Seating arrangements for 75,000 people are being made at the swearing-in ceremony. The programme will be a grand and splendid one, and preparations are already underway," he said.
On Friday, BJP sources had said that senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda and other central ministers will attend the event.
Besides, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states, RSS leaders and BJP office-bearers are expected to attend the function. Top leaders of opposition parties will also be invited, they had said.
Before the ceremony, Adityanath will be elected as the leader of the legislature party, the sources had said.
This will be the second consecutive term for Adityanath.
The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly and its allies won 18 seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU