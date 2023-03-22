Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its "cutting-edge" 5G services in .

The company also said that its 5G services are already live in Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj and Kolaghat in West Bengal.

Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

The leading telecom operator will augment its network making its services available to cities across the entire state in due course, the statement said.

Talking about the launch, Ayan Sarkar, the CEO (West Bengal) of Bharti Airtel, said, I am delighted to announce the roll-out of Plus in in addition to Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, Kolaghat and more.

Customers can now experience the power of an ultrafast 5G network and enjoy speed up to 20-30 times faster than what the current 4G offers, he added.

