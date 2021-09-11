Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej in stable condition after road accident

South star Sai Dharam Tej, who met with a road on Friday evening and was later hospitalised, is currently in a stable condition and has been recovering under medical supervision.

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who is Dharam Tej's uncle, on Saturday, shared the health update regarding his nephew's medical condition on Twitter.

"@IamSaiDharamTej met with an few hours ago and has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans and Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days," he tweeted.

Along with the tweet, Chiranjeevi also shared an official statement from Apollo hospital regarding the same.

It read, "Mr Sai Dharam Tej was brought to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, following a road traffic He was incubated and put on assisted respiration at the nearest hospital and later shifted here. As of now, he is medically stable."

"There are no major injuries to brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He sustained soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture. He is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done, over the next 24 hours. There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention. The next medical update will be released at 9 am tomorrow morning," the statement from the hospital concluded.

Following the news, several popular names from the South film industry wished for the 34-year-old actor's speedy recovery.

Actor Sudheer Babu shared his good wishes and wrote, "I'm so glad you are out of danger, Teju. My prayers are with you. Wishing you a quick and complete recovery.. @IamSaiDharamTej."

Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej"

Praying for the actor's good health, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Saying a prayer.. @IamSaiDharamTej. See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling."

"Official Communication - @IamSaiDharamTej is absolutely fine and recovering. Nothing to worry. He is under precautionary care in hospital," wrote film producer Sreenivasa Kumar.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas shared, "So glad to hear that you are out of danger. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon @IamSaiDharamTej !"

"Our @IamSaiDharamTej met with a bike skid accident, he is wearing helmet, by God's grace minor injuries only ..he is recovering, under good supervision at Apollo hospital. Let's all wish & pray for his speedy recovery #GetWellSoonSDT," tweeted filmmaker Meher Ramesh.

Actor Vishnu Manchu wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of my little brother @IamSaiDharamTej."

Dharam Tej, who reportedly met with the accident at Madhapur in Hyderabad, was last seen on screen in the 2020 release 'Solo Brathuke So Better'.

His other popular films include 'Thikka', 'Jawaan' and 'Chitralahari' among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)