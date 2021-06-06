Legendary actor Dilip Kumar stable, should be discharged in 2-3 days

-
ALSO READ
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
-
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is stable and is expected to be discharged in a few days.
Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM.
"Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah," the latest update on Kumar's official Twitter handle read.
The post also included an appeal to fans and followers to stay away from speculation.
"Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards," it stated.
Dr Jalil Parker, who is monitoring the condition of the actor, said Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support.
"He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely," he told PTI.
According to Parker, bilateral pleural effusion refers to the collection of fluid in the thin cavity which acts as a buffer between the lung and inner chest wall.
Earlier in the day, Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu told PTI that he was unwell.
"He had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigation," she said.
The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.
Kumar, who made acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.
He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor