Telugu states celebrate Ugadi; Governors, CM Reddy, KCR greet people

: People across both the Telugu states celebrated Ugadi marking a New Year beginning from the first day of traditional Chaitra month, with fervour and deity.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in a tweet extended greeting to Telugu people.
"On this happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Subhakruthu nama "Ugadi" festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people
living all over the world, he tweeted.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a message said "On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Telangana and to the Telugu people across the World."
Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in separate messages have greeted the people on the occasion.
KCR in a statement said the year of 'Shubhakrut,' which wraps up the auspiciousness in the name itself, will bring good fortune to the people in all spheres.
He participated in Ugadi celebrations held at Pragati Bhavan, his official residence.
Expressing happiness, he said with the blessings of God, Telangana was abuzz with plentiful water and green fields.
Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet said, he wishes everyone good health, longevity, health and happiness in this auspicious New Year.
