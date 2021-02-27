Temperatures in parts of northwest India soar by 6-7 degrees C above normal

Temperatures in various parts of northwest have increased by 6-7 degrees Celsius above normal, according to the World Meteorological Organization on Saturday.

"Parts of northwest have seen daytime temperatures 6-7 degrees Celsius above normal over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," informed WMO.

Odisha also witnessed a rise in temperature. The state broke the record of last 10 years.

"Bhubaneswar in the eastern Indian state of Odisha recorded temp of 40.4 degree Celsius today, second-highest temperature for February in the past 10 years," stated WMO.

Similarly, the Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday tweeted, "The temperatures are above normal by 4-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India and adjoining parts of Central and East India. It is likely to continue during the next 3 days and then fall by 2-4 degrees subsequently.

