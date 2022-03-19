Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab

-
Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab here on Saturday.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Punjab Bhawan here.
Among the 10, eight are first-time MLAs. All of them took the oath in Punjabi.
Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Harjot Singh Bains and Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman in the cabinet, were administered the oath.
There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.
Punjab Governor had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn in as chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
The AAP bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.
