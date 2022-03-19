To keep BJP at bay in Maharashtra, AIMIM sends 'rose' to Maha Vikas Aghadi

-
Desperate to prove that it is not a 'Team B' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is ready to ally with the Maha Vikas Aghadi to keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra.
State AIMIM President and Aurangabad MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel said that he had made the proposal to the Nationalist Congress Party's Health Minister Rajesh Tope who paid a condolence visit to him yesterday.
"It has always been alleged that the AIMIM helps the BJP to win elections by splitting the Muslim votes. To disprove these charges, I have made a proposal to Tope that we are ready to ally with the NCP and Congress. He has not commented on our offer," Jaleel told mediapersons late last night.
Jaleel reiterated that the BJP has inflicted maximum damage to the country and the AIMIM was ready to ally with any party and do everything possible to keep the saffron party out of power.
Though he evaded replies on the Shiv Sena, the latter rejected the AIMIM offer outright, while the Congress and NCP have remained mum on it.
The AIMIM MP said: "All these parties are eager to bag Muslim votes though they claim to be 'secular', but always blame us when they are defeated."
