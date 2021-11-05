Terrorists fire at security forces at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar

-
Terrorists opened fire at the security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in the Bemina region of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
"There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," said Srinagar Police.
A search operation has been launched.
Further details are awaited.
