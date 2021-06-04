Thane coronavirus update: Case count rises by 675, death toll by 38

With the addition of 675



positive cases, the infection count in district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,19,682, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 38 patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 9,370.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 1.80 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,11,004, while the death toll is 2,129 another official said.

