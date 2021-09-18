Thane district's Covid-19 count rises by 264, death toll by four

The infection tally in district of Maharashtra increased by 264 to 5,55,871, while the death of four patients took the toll to 11,366, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,35,303, while the death toll is 3,273, another official said.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Friday took a review of the COVID-19 measures in virtually, where he directed the officials to increase testings in the district.

The positivity rate of district is less than two per cent. However, the number of patients in Mumbai, which is adjacent to this district, is increasing and Thane district should be more vigilant, he told the officials.

Additional Chief Secretary of the health department, Dr Pradip Vyas, said that besides COVID-19, cases of dengue and chikungunya are on the rise in some districts, therefore the civic bodies and other concerned agencies in rural areas should focus on destroying the mosquito breeding grounds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)