Thane records 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active tally at 365

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,369

Thane | Coronavirus | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

As many as 38 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,46,970, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 365 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,369.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 09:55 IST

