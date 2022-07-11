Thane reports 272 new Covid-19 infections; active case tally over 2,000

Maharashtra's district has reported 272 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,31,464, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 2,297 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Sunday, raising the COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,914. The recovery count in the district has reached 7,16,891, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)