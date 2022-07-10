Delhi records 433 fresh Covid cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 2.96%

-
ALSO READ
Chinese Army finds 17-yr-old missing boy from Arunachal: Defence PRO
IOC to ramp up LPG output in Northeast by 53% to 80 mn cylinders by 2030
Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin region
Arunachal Pradesh records 25 new Covid-19 infections; case tally at 64,648
One more death due to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, death toll at 18
-
Delhi on Sunday recorded 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two more deaths, according to health department data.
This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained below 600.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,40,735 and the death toll increased to 26,284, the health department bulletin said.
The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi on Saturday recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities.
The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU