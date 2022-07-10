West Bengal reports 2,962 new Covid-19 cases, 17% positivity rate

reported 2,962 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 17.36 per cent, as per the Health Department.

Four more patients died, taking the toll to 21,243, it said.

There are 23,264 active cases in the state at present, and all of these patients have symptoms. Of them, 508 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The new cases were detected after testing 17,061 samples, recording a positivity rate of 17.36 per cent.

So far, 20,07,204 patients have recovered, including 853 since Saturday.

