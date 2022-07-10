Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 2,591 new cases, no death; active count 18,369

-
ALSO READ
VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests, demand ban on PFI, Tablighi Jamaat
Covishield found ineffective against Omicron, booster a must: Study
Delhi HC allows reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan
Pak-based terror group JeM, LeT maintain training camps in Afghanistan: UN
Imran Khan surrendered country's economic control to IMF: Pak Opposition
-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,591 new coronavirus positive cases, but did not record any death linked to the infection, the state health department said.
With the addition in cases, the overall tally rose to 80,04,024, while the death toll stood at 1,47,976.
A total of 2,894 patients recuperated during the day, raising the recovery count to 78,37,679.
There are 18,369 active coronavirus cases at present in the state, where the recovery rate is 97.92 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent, he said.
With 37,113 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count rose to 8,23,82,440.
Mumbai reported 399 fresh cases. With this, its overall tally rose to 11,17,873, while the death toll is 19,624.
Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 864 new cases, which took its tally to 3,26,743, while the death toll stood at 39,922.
Division-wise, Nashik reported 177 new cases, Pune 958 cases, Kolhapur 76 cases, Aurangabad 174 cases, Latur 46 cases, Akola 128 cases and Nagpur 168 cases.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 80,04,024, death toll 1,47,976, recoveries 78,37,679, active cases 18,369, tests so far 8,23,82,440.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU