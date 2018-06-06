That was your last train trip without a ticket, as per railways' new drive

After a drive to catch passengers carting excess baggage, the railways has now decided to go after ticketless travellers from June 8 to June 22, the Board said on Wednesday.

A report on the exercise will have to be submitted by the zones by June 23, a letter issued by the board to all principle commercial managers said.

Under the special ticket-checking drive, the transporter will penalise people travelling without valid tickets.

The exercise should check transfer of ticket cases and without ticket passengers, besides detecting of fake, forged tickets, misuse of passes and concessions, among others, the letter said.

Facing flak over late running of trains across zones, the railways recently took a series of new measures to improve passenger experience.

These include a new portal to enhance ease of ticket booking, new bio-disposable plates in some premium trains for meals and a bottle of water extra is trains running over 20 hours late, besides the drive to make passengers aware of the baggage limit permissable in train compartments.