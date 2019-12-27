The handful of people who managed to make us happy in a gloomy year

The 36-year-old former refugee became the first Somali-American to serve in the US Congress, and one of only two Muslim women to do so (Congress had to change its rules so that she could wear her hijab on the floor). Despite racial attacks by President Trump, Omar continued to wear her politics with pride, declaring that she didn’t feel indebted to the country for accepting her as a refugee but is working to improve conditions for others like her. The articulate politician made many happy when she delivered a measured but devastating takedown of a television host who made the mistake of asking her template “Muslim” questions.