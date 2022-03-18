'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri to get 'Y' category security

-
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to accord 'Y' category of CRPF security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri all over the country, sources said on Friday.
According to the sources, the MHA's decision came after the security threat assessment of Agnihotri by Intelligence and other security agencies.
Under the 'Y' category, Agnihotri will get eight CRPF personnel, including one or two commandos, besides police personnel.
Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir after the militancy's rise in the valley.
Appreciating the film, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently that such movies reveal the truth and claimed that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit it.
Currently, the CRPF provides security cover to 117 protectees of various categories and for the first time 32 women personnel have been inducted into the VIP Security Wing.
A total of 41 VIPs were provided security cover by the CRPF during recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.
However, the security of 27 protectees have been withdrawn post elections.
