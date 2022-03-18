President Kovind extends Holi greetings to citizens, wishes them happiness

-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. It marks the onset of the spring season. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen," the President said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished countrymen on the occasion of Holi.
"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.
Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.
People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".
