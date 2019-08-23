The redevelopment of Chandni Chowk doesn't capture its unique spirit

I am standing between two worlds. To my right is a Delhi Metro station, a steely, swift example of modernism.

To my left is the Red Fort, the power centre of medieval India. And in front of me lies the future — all dug up and adding to the phenomenal chaos that is called Chandni Chowk. The 1.3-km stretch — with the red sandstone royal citadel built by the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at one end and the grand 17th-century Fatehpuri Mosque, built by one of his wives, Fatehpuri Begum, at the other — is the site of a massive, Rs 65-crore Chandni Chowk Redevelopment ...