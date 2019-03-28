JUST IN
Samjhauta case judge says dastardly act unpunished due to lack of evidence
The world's best airports of 2019 in pictures, New Delhi's IGI at 59th

The list has been compiled by the UK-based Skytrax, a consultancy firm which runs an airline and airport review and ranking site, featuring 100 airports

#1 Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore's Changi Airport has been judged the world's best aviation hub for the seventh time in a row. The airport is famous for its rooftop swimming pool, two 24-hour movie theatres and shopping spots. The airport in April will inaugurate the Jewel Changi terminal, which will feature the world's tallest indoor waterfall. The airport's hotel was declared the best too.

#2 Tokyo Haneda Airport

At number two on the list is Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), up one place from 2018. This hub also won World's Best Domestic Airport and World's Cleanest Airport.

#3 Seoul Incheon Airport

The Incheon International Airport came third, down one place from its second-place spot in 2018. Incheon is also the World's Best Transit Airport.

#4 Doha Hamad Airport

#5 Hong Kong Airport

#59 Delhi Airport

New Delhi's IGI Airport was eight points up this year after featuring on the 66th spot in 2018.

#64 Mumbai Airport

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is at 64th spot, down one point from last year.

#66 Hyderabad Airport

The Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport is at 66th spot, up 10 points.

#69 Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is on 69th spot, down five points.


