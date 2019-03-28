The world's best airports of 2019 in pictures, New Delhi's IGI at 59th

#1 Singapore Changi Airport
Singapore's Changi Airport has been judged the world's best aviation hub for the seventh time in a row. The airport is famous for its rooftop swimming pool, two 24-hour movie theatres and shopping spots. The airport in April will inaugurate the Jewel Changi terminal, which will feature the world's tallest indoor waterfall. The airport's hotel was declared the best too.
#2 Tokyo Haneda Airport
At number two on the list is Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), up one place from 2018. This hub also won World's Best Domestic Airport and World's Cleanest Airport.
#3 Seoul Incheon Airport
The Incheon International Airport came third, down one place from its second-place spot in 2018. Incheon is also the World's Best Transit Airport.
#4 Doha Hamad Airport
#5 Hong Kong Airport
#59 Delhi Airport
New Delhi's IGI Airport was eight points up this year after featuring on the 66th spot in 2018.
#64 Mumbai Airport
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is at 64th spot, down one point from last year.
#66 Hyderabad Airport
The Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport is at 66th spot, up 10 points.
#69 Bengaluru Airport
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is on 69th spot, down five points.
