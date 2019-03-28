Dastardly act of violence remained unpunished for want of evidence: Special court in Samjhauta case

A special court here, which had acquitted and three others in the blast case, has said a dastardly act of violence remained unpunished for want of credible and

All the four accused -- alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, and -- had been acquitted by the court here on March 20.

"I have to conclude this judgment with deep pain and anguish as a dastardly act of violence remained unpunished for want of credible and There are gaping holes in the prosecution evidence and an act of has remained unsolved," said in his judgment.

The blast in the India- train took place near Panipat in on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side. As many as 68 people were killed in the blast.

The said has no religion because no religion in the world preaches violence.

"A is not supposed to proceed on popular or predominant public perception or the political discourse of the day and ultimately it has to appreciate the evidence on record and arrive at final conclusion on the basis of relevant statutory provisions and settled law applicable thereto," he said in the detailed judgment made public on March 28.

"Since findings of a are based on as per law, the pain becomes more acute when perpetrators of heinous crime remain unidentified and unpunished," he said.

The observed that "suspicion, however, grave cannot take place of proof".

"It is further trite to say that suspicion, however grave, cannot take the place of proof and it is cardinal principal of criminal jurisprudence that charge against an accused can only be established by adducing evidence beyond reasonable doubt. A few bits here and a few bits there on which prosecution relies cannot be held to be adequate or connecting the accused with the crime in question," he said in his judgment.

"In criminal cases, conviction cannot be based upon morality and there must be admissible and credible evidence to base conviction and moreover it is well settled canon of criminal jurisprudence that 'fouler the crime higher the proof' and mandate of law is that the prosecution has to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubt," the said.

The blast had ripped apart two coaches of the cross-border train.

The police registered a case, but the probe was handed over to the (NIA) in July 2010.

The NIA filed a charge sheet in July 2011 against eight people for their alleged roles in the terror attack.

Of the eight, Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, and appeared before the court and faced trial.

Sunil Joshi, the alleged mastermind of the attack, was shot dead near his home in Madhya Pradesh's district in December 2007.

The three other accused -- Ramchandra Kalsangra, and -- could not be arrested and were declared proclaimed offenders.

Aseemanand was out on bail, while three others were in judicial custody.

The NIA had charged the accused with murder and criminal conspiracy, and under the Explosive Substances Act and the Railways Act.

