There's no going back on terrorism remark on Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya

Refusing to get bogged down by the barrage of criticism over his recent remarks, newly appointed Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BYM) President Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday affirmed that there is no question of taking back his " is hub" remark.

Addressing his maiden press conference after he took over as the BYM chief, Surya justified his remarks and said, "My blood boils when I hear news of people going to police stations and indulging in arson and loot, beating up policemen. I made those remarks in this context."

Training his guns on the Congress, the Popular Front of India (PFI), and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Surya alleged that these three political outfits have always looked for opportunity to launch assault on nationalism.

"They work in tandem to weaken our country's security. Whenever nationalists term PFI or SDPI as terrorist outfits, Congress comes out of nowhere and indulges in appeasement politics," he said.

Contending that setting up a permanent office of a premier investigation agency like the Investigation Agency (NIA) in would dismantle the growing nexus of parties indulging in appeasement politics, he said.

Ridiculing the Congress further, Surya said that how can a party, which could not even protect its own MLA Akhanda Srinvasamurthy, protect anyone in this state.

"How can anyone even think that the Congress would protect them," he asked, adding that even Janata Dal (S) leaders did not go and meet a public representative who lost his ancestral house.

--IANS

nbh/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)